Police in Hammond, Indiana, have launched a search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from a hotel Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Kyrin Carter was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western located at 3830 179th St. near the Interstate 80/94 expressway. Kyrin was said to be wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, police stated.

Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked to call 911 immediately.