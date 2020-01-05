‘Hamilton’ Takes Final Curtain Call in Chicago

‘One Last Time,’ the cast of the musical ‘Hamilton’ took the stage at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre Sunday for its final performance after a magical three-year run.

With a sold-out crowd in attendance, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the cast of the show took one more curtain call on a bittersweet night for cast members and fans.

“You feel like you know them, and they’ve made us feel so much like we’re a part of everything,” ‘Hamilton’ fan Julie Testin said.

The popular production, which took Broadway by storm and ultimately won 11 Tony Awards, was performed more than 1,300 times in Chicago, as the show’s producers chose the Windy City as the second city to host the iconic musical.

.@HamiltonMusical inspired all of us to reach for our highest ideals. Though we will miss Hamilton here in Chicago, it will live on in our classrooms, revivals, and—if you’re anything like my family—countless Schuyler sister sing-offs. pic.twitter.com/AoUzWu8ei0 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 6, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot proclaimed Sunday “Hamilton Day” in the city, and praised the show’s ability to tell an historic story while also providing modern day lessons.

“In expressing our diversity through our founding story, ‘Hamilton’ both connected young people to our past and inspired all of us to reach for our highest ideals as a land of opportunity and a home to all people,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Ticket sales topped $400 million over the course of the show’s run, making it the highest-grossing production in the city’s history.

The show will continue its run in New York City, and a U.S. tour will take the musical to cities across the country. A run of the show is scheduled later this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later this spring the tour will make a stop in St. Louis.