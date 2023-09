Chicago theatergoers hoping to see the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton at a fraction of the price will now have the chance to participate in a digital ticket lottery.

According to Broadway in Chicago, a "#Ham4Ham" Digital Lottery will take place for every performance, beginning with the show's opening performance on Sept. 13.

"A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance at $10 each," a post on Broadway in Chicago's website said.

According to Broadway in Chicago, the digital lottery for performances between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 opened on Sept. 1. It's set to close Thursday at noon.

"Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at noon for the upcoming week’s performances," the post read.

Here's a breakdown of exactly when the lotteries for each show takes place:

Enter September 1 – 7 for shows September 13 – 17;

Enter September 8 – 14 for shows September 19 – 24;

Enter September 15 – 21 for shows September 26 – October 1;

Enter September 22 – 28 for shows October 3 – 8;

Enter September 29 – October 5 for shows October 10 – 15;

Enter October 6 – 12 for shows October 17 – 22;

Enter October 13 – 19 for shows October 24 – 29;

Enter October 20 – 26 for shows October 31 – November 5;

Enter October 27 – November 2 for shows November 7 – 12;

Enter November 3 – 9 for shows November 14 – 19;

Enter November 10 – 16 for shows November 21 – 26;

Enter November 17 – 23 for shows November 28 – December 3;

Enter November 24 – 30 for shows December 5 – 10;

Enter December 1 – 7 for shows December 12 – 17;

Enter December 8 – 14 for shows December 19 – 24;

Enter December 15 – 21 for shows December 26 – 30

How to enter the Hamilton Lottery

According to Broadway in Chicago, entries must be placed through the Hamilton app, and all winner and non-winner notifications will be sent via email and mobile push notification.

"Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s)," the post said.

Each winning entry will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets, and tickets can be picked up at will call prior to each performance.

According to officials, lottery tickets are void if sold.

More information can be found here.

Hamilton's run in Chicago takes place at the James R. Nederlander Theater through Dec. 30.