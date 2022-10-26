Halloween Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Haunted Houses, Festivals and More

Chicago looks like it's ready for Halloween.

Jack-o-lanterns have gained ground on porches and steps. Loads of candy have made their way on -- and off -- the shelves. The days are getting shorter, and there's a tinge of chill in the air. Not to mention, the leaves are screaming with fall colors.

So, the question is: Are you ready?

If you're looking to get in the spirit of the haunted holiday, a bundle of spooky events are set to unfold throughout the weekend in and around the city. Also, for sweet-seekers, here's a rundown of when trick-or-treating will take place across the suburbs of Chicago the day of Halloween.

From haunted houses to an outdoor movie screening, here are some things you can check out:

Haunted Houses

Chicago has its fair share of haunted houses that can help you amp up the spooky vibes just in time for Halloween.

Here's a list of haunted houses you can catch scares at across the Chicago area.

If haunted houses aren't up your alley, maybe the fact that one list put the Windy City as one of the "10 Most Haunted Cities in America" is enough to get you in the mood for the holiday.

Pumpkin Patches

Is there anything more fall than hitting up pumpkin patches? It's a good thing the crops are ripe and ready for visitors.

Fun fact: Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is one of the biggest pumpkin-producers in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.

So, if you're looking to get your hands on the plump crop, Illinois sure has plenty of farms to pick from.

Here's a list of pumpkin patches you can visit across the Chicago area.

Outdoor Movies

Rooftop Cinema Club takes movie-watching to new heights, with showings set to pan out amid Chicago's skyline.

Classic films like "The Adams Family," "Halloweentown" and "The Exorcist" are scheduled for showings in the leadup to Halloween.

On Monday, Oct. 31, "Hocus Pocus" and, fittingly enough, "Halloween" will be played at the rooftop.

Here's a full list of movies and showtimes.

Screenings before 4:30 p.m. will be open to all ages, while showings at 4:30 p.m. and later will be for those ages 18 and older only. Tickets are available for purchase online, priced between $19.75-$27.75.

Halloweek

The city has kickstarted the third rendition of Halloweek, an initiative outlining ways the community can safely celebrate the holiday.

Halloweek is packed with festive programs, including parades and locations to trick-or-treat.

Here are some of the city's Halloweek events:

Currently running through Friday: 10 pop-up "Halloween on the Block" events on residential streets from Chicago Park District

Saturday: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. on State Street

Currently running through Monday: Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will host virtual and in-person programming

Currently running through Monday: Treats will be stuffed into 10,000 Halloween bags and distributed from Bloomer Chocolate Company

Pier Pumpkin Lights

Navy Pier sets up a variety of larger-than-life pumpkin installations throughout its lakefront grounds, featuring plenty of photo opportunities.

The free event will be available until Monday. Hours are available here.

Fright Fest

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America's chilling celebration, is back at the Gurnee amusement park for its 31st terrifying season with haunted houses, live performances, spooky scare zones, rides after dark and more.

The event will run until Monday.

Fall Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo invites zoogoers to its free fall celebration each year. The festival's eighth rendition will feature pumpkin patches and hay mountains, as well as ticketed attractions like a 65-foot Ferris wheel and a harvest maze.

While the event's hours of operation will vary, it will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Streeterville Dog Halloween Party

While the Streeterville Dog Halloween Party doesn't quite check the spooky box -- it arguably marks the cute one. In it's 35th year, the party unfolds at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's Sculpture Garden, welcoming all furry friends dressed in their Halloween best.

This event is free to the public, with plans to get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fall Foliage

For the past couple of weeks, fall foliage has been blushing with warm-toned pockets of color. Now, it looks like they're bursting with it.

According to the Enjoy Illinois, some of the best locations in the state to see the foliage include Starved Rock State Park, Forest Preserves of Winnebago County and Millennium Park in Chicago.

Farmer's Almanac also named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to check out fall foliage.

As a self-described "nature-lover's paradise," the park will offer sights of the turning leaves against a backdrop of wooded ravines and roadways alongside the Illinois River. Explorers also can take advantage of the land's towering bluffs, which will provide a panoramic view of the lush scenery that engulfs the park's 12-mile trail.