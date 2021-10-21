Halloween Events: 13th Floor Chicago and the Old Joliet Haunted Prison Are Back

This weekend will mark the 2021 opening season for the brand-new location of 13th Floor Chicago haunted house in Schiller Park and the latest haunted house The Old Joliet Haunted Prison in Joliet.

Returning for an eighth season in Chicagoland, 13th Floor Chicago is now open in an all-new location with two new haunted attractions, Bad Blood and The Spirit of Halloween, at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is Chicagoland’s first and only haunted house built inside a real abandoned prison, which closed back in 2002. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Rd. in Joliet.

The haunted house will welcome guests with two new attractions, The Forsaken and Ghost Chamber featuring a "twisted mad scientist."

According to general manager Bryan Kopp, these Halloween attractions promise to also have an interactive component allowing guests get to "grab an assault rifle and battle failed experiments from the ghost chamber."

Kopp also said he believes that following the restrictions imposed by the pandemic many people are ready to come out for some fun and some scares.

The Halloween attractions provide "an opportunity to escape, to get away from everything and do something totally different and celebrate the season with your friends and family," he said.

General admission ticket prices start at $19.99 at each location. Purchase tickets in advance online at 13thfloorchicago.com and hauntedprison.com.