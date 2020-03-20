Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon Returns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hallmark Channel has some good news for those staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic: its Christmas movie marathon is back!

The "We Need a Little Christmas" special marathon, which started Friday, will feature a variety of Christmas movies including one based off an unpublished book by Homewood Flossmoor High School maintenance crew member Rikk Dunlap.

The film, "Christmas Under the Stars," follows Nick, “a career-focused investment banker” who get fired from his firm at Christmastime and takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by “a warmhearted widower.” It will be shown on Hallmark Channel at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend's movie marathon:

Friday, March 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Detour”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)



2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Holiday Date”

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)



4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Love Story”

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)



6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Mingle all the Way”

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)



8:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under Wraps”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)



10:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Crown for Christmas”

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

Saturday, March 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Christmas Cottage”

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)



2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Royal Christmas”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)



3:30 a.m. ET/PT: “Marry Me at Christmas”

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)



5:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Very Merry Mix-Up”

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)



7:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant



9:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Snow Bride”

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)



11:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Switched for Christmas”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)



1:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Dollywood”

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)



3:00 p.m. ET/PT: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at the Plaza”

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)



7:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Town”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

Sunday, March 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)



2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Sweetest Christmas”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)



4:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Coming Home for Christmas”

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)



6:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)



8:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)



10:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”

Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)



12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)



2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under the Stars”

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)



4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Write Before Christmas”

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)



6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Rome”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

