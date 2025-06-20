A large law enforcement presence was outside a home Friday morning in north Highland Park, with busy streets blocked off during the rush hour commute after police shot and killed a man who they say charged at officers with a knife in the middle of the road.

About 4:53 a.m., Highland Park police were called for reports of a man in the road in the 900 block of Half Day Road, approximately .7 miles from U.S. Highway 41, a news release from the City of Highland Park said.

When officers arrived to check his well-being, the man quickly charged at officers with a knife, police said.

Officers then fired their weapons "given the imminent threat," the city said.

EMS and the Highland Park Fire Department were also called to the scene, and attempted to provide life-saving measures.

The measures were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m., the city said.

An independent investigation is underway by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the city said.

Part of Half Day Road between Western and Compton was closed due to the investigation. Photos and video from the scene showed police tape, a blue tarp and several police and sheriff squad cars in the area.

No further details were released. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.