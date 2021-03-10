Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Brings New Delivery-Only Flavortown Kitchen to Chicago Area

1145557958
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, File

Flavortown has officially arrived in Chicago!

Food Network icon Guy Fieri launched several locations of his new delivery-only restaurant chain, Flavortown Kitchen, in the Chicago suburbs.

Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, announced Lombard, Orland Park and Wheeling are serving his favorite original dishes from bourbon brown sugar barbeque wings to bacon mac n cheese burgers and choco whiskey cheesecakes.

Here's where to find a Flavortown in the Chicgao area:

  • 90 Yorktown Rd.
    Lombard, IL 60148
  • 15350 South 94th Ave.
    Orland Park, IL 60462
  • 604 North Milwaukee Ave.
  • Wheeling, IL 60090
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The restaurants are open for delivery-only service from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tasters can order sharable food portions, which the website says feeds two people, or pick dishes a la carte.

Local

hb 2170 8 mins ago

HB 2170: What's Included in the New Law Aimed at Improving Equity in Illinois' Education System

coronavirus illinois 56 mins ago

So You're Fully Vaccinated. Now What? Experts Reveal What Changes

To place an order for Guy Fieri's Flavortown, click here.

This isn't Fieri's first time in Chicago, though.

The television show host has frequented the area on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, visiting spots like Hackney's in Glenview and Smoque, Kuma's Corner and Manny's Deli in Chicago, among several other locations.

On Tuesday, Fieri was featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers to speak about his new restaurant chain. Throughout the interview, Meyers enjoyed a medley of Flavortown classics from a specialty burger to a basket of fried pickles.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1115A -- Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during a remote interview with chef Guy Fieri on March 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Guy Fieriillinois coronavirusLate Night with Seth MeyersChicago RestaurantsOrland Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us