Guy Fieri Brings New Delivery-Only Flavortown Kitchen to Chicago Area

Flavortown has officially arrived in Chicago!

Food Network icon Guy Fieri launched several locations of his new delivery-only restaurant chain, Flavortown Kitchen, in the Chicago suburbs.

Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, announced Lombard, Orland Park and Wheeling are serving his favorite original dishes from bourbon brown sugar barbeque wings to bacon mac n cheese burgers and choco whiskey cheesecakes.

Here's where to find a Flavortown in the Chicgao area:

90 Yorktown Rd.

Lombard, IL 60148

15350 South 94th Ave.

Orland Park, IL 60462

604 North Milwaukee Ave.

Wheeling, IL 60090

The restaurants are open for delivery-only service from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tasters can order sharable food portions, which the website says feeds two people, or pick dishes a la carte.

To place an order for Guy Fieri's Flavortown, click here.

This isn't Fieri's first time in Chicago, though.

The television show host has frequented the area on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, visiting spots like Hackney's in Glenview and Smoque, Kuma's Corner and Manny's Deli in Chicago, among several other locations.

On Tuesday, Fieri was featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers to speak about his new restaurant chain. Throughout the interview, Meyers enjoyed a medley of Flavortown classics from a specialty burger to a basket of fried pickles.