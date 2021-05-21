Gurnee School District Employee Accused of Stealing, Selling Computers

A technology employee with a suburban Gurnee school district was charged with theft of government property after, according to prosecutors, he stole computers and equipment from the district and subsequently sold the items online.

In November 2020, an investigation began after Woodland School District 50 received several calls from individuals who had purchased electronics on Ebay. The devices were locked and displayed a message indicating the devices belonged to the district, the Gurnee Police Department said in a news release.

David May, 53, of Lindenhurst, was apprehended Thursday, and a warrant was executed at his home by the Gurnee Police Department, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The serial numbers of the laptops sold online were found to match those belonging to the school district. Investigators tracked the sales back to May through computer addresses, authorities said.

May was charged with theft of government property, electronic fencing and online sale of stolen property and computer fraud. He admitted taking the computers after the warrant was executed at his home, prosecutors stated.

The amount of the stolen property was said to be more than $105,000, according to police.

Citing the school district, the State's Attorney's Office said May had been placed on administrative leave as of Friday. He was released on $5,000 bond and is slated to appear in court June 7.