Gurnee

Gurnee School District Employee Accused of Stealing, Selling Computers

The amount of the stolen property was said to be more than $105,000, according to police.

Getty Images

A technology employee with a suburban Gurnee school district was charged with theft of government property after, according to prosecutors, he stole computers and equipment from the district and subsequently sold the items online.

In November 2020, an investigation began after Woodland School District 50 received several calls from individuals who had purchased electronics on Ebay. The devices were locked and displayed a message indicating the devices belonged to the district, the Gurnee Police Department said in a news release.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

David May, 53, of Lindenhurst, was apprehended Thursday, and a warrant was executed at his home by the Gurnee Police Department, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

Local

illinois redistricting 24 mins ago

Illinois Democrats Release Draft Legislative Maps in Redistricting Process

bandaged bandit 50 mins ago

‘Bandaged Bandit' Suspected in At Least 7 Robberies in Chicago, Suburbs: FBI

The serial numbers of the laptops sold online were found to match those belonging to the school district. Investigators tracked the sales back to May through computer addresses, authorities said.

May was charged with theft of government property, electronic fencing and online sale of stolen property and computer fraud. He admitted taking the computers after the warrant was executed at his home, prosecutors stated.

The amount of the stolen property was said to be more than $105,000, according to police.

Citing the school district, the State's Attorney's Office said May had been placed on administrative leave as of Friday. He was released on $5,000 bond and is slated to appear in court June 7.

This article tagged under:

Gurneegurnee school districtwoodland school district 50
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us