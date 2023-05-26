North Avenue Beach Closed Friday Afternoon After Report of Gunshots

Chicago's North Avenue Beach was abruptly closed Friday afternoon after witnesses reported hearing gunshots nearby.

Chicago police confirmed they were responding to an "active scene" at the beach prior to 2 p.m. and that one person was in custody. Additional details on what occurred weren't immediately released.

The city's nearly two-dozen beaches opened for the summer season on Friday with additional security measures in place compared to years past, including enhanced police patrols and bag checks.

“However you decide to spend your holiday weekend in Chicago, your safety is my top priority,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a news conference where he addressed public safety for Memorial Day weekend. Last year, nine people were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the most violent Memorial Day Weekend in the last five years.