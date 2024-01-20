Gunman who fired shots into Itasca home during robbery denied pre-trial release, authorities say

An Itasca man who was confronted by a homeowner after firing shots and entering a residence armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle will remain in jail until trial, authorities said on Saturday.

At a court hearing on Saturday, DuPage County Judge Kishori Tank denied pre-trial release for Sean Brutto, who was charged with two counts of home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after officers with the Itasca Police Department responded to a call regarding an armed man trying to enter homes in the 800 block of Willow Court, prosecutors explained. While heading to the call, officers were informed that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found Brutto in the front yard of a residence with an AR-15, according to authorities. Officers ordered him to the drop the weapon, which he did after removing his coat and walking a short distance, according to the state's attorney's office.

One bullet was loaded in the chamber of the AR-15, officials said, adding that police also found an AR-15 magazine loaded with 29 rounds and a box of ammunition with 19 rounds in the suspect's coat. A preliminary investigation revealed that Brutto fired two shots in the neighborhood and then fired one round through a home's rear sliding glass door. Upon hearing the gunshot, the homeowner exited his bedroom, where he encountered Brutto who was armed with the AR-15, prosecutors said.

During a brief struggle, the homeowner was able to disarm the suspect and throw the weapon downstairs. The suspect subsequently retrieved the gun, stole the resident's phone and fled the scene, authorities said.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin, in a news release, stated that the allegations brought against the suspect are "extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law."

"I can’t begin to imagine the terror the victims must have felt when they allegedly found an armed man standing outside their bedroom," he said, in part. "We are all extremely grateful that no one was injured or worse due to Mr. Brutto’s alleged actions."

Brutto is slated to appear in court on Feb. 5 for his arraingment.