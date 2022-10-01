Gunman Sought After Boy, 3, Shot and Killed in West Lawn Road Rage Incident

Chicago police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in a road rage incident Friday evening in the city's West Lawn neighborhood, authorities.

At approximately 8:38 p.m., Mateo Zastro was riding in his mother's SUV near Marquette Road and Kostner Avenue when someone opened fire, according to police. Mateo sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities stated. Mateo's three siblings - 6, 12 and 14 years old - were also inside the vehicle at the time, but weren't injured.

One day following the shooting, activist Calvin Brown and others canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting took place, offering to provide support to the community.

"It saddens," Brown said. "I have a 4-year-old grandson. I can’t even begin to say how I would feel if that happened to him."

According to police, Mateo's mother was trying to get away from another driver after a road rage incident, when the vehicle followed her and a rear passenger opened fire, striking her young son, authorities said. Mateo's mother drove several blocks to the area of 66th Street and Pulaski Road where she flagged down officers for help.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spent hours consoling Mateo's mother following the shooting.

"The mother is still grieving, all she’s doing is clutching onto two dinosaurs, this was the baby’s favorite toy, the dinosaurs," Homes said.

The community activist is offering a $7,000 reward in the case, hoping someone will come forward with information to track down the gunman.

"Money alone can not bring this child back, but if so be it, we have to put a bounty on someone’s head to get this information to get them convicted for taking this child’s life," Homes said.

Police are still reviewing surveillance video in hope of learning more about the suspect, but say the gunman was riding in a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8730 or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com