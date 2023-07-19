Gunfire erupts after altercation in Chatham, leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt

A verbal altercation escalated into gunfire on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and one person injured, with the suspect also in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred inside a residence in the 7600 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 8:57 a.m.

Police say that two women were inside a residence when one of the women got into a verbal altercation with a 34-year-old man.

The suspect then pulled out a weapon and shot both women multiple times in the abdomen. He then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 32-year-old woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 53-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The suspect was also hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.