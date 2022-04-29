Gun Shots Heard Near Chicago High School Baseball Game Cause Teen Players to Duck and Run for Cover

An evening high school baseball game Thursday on Chicago's southwest side turned frightening for players and fans when more than a dozen gunshots rang out nearby, forcing the teams to duck and cover.

The incident took place near St. Rita High School in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood Thursday evening during a game between St. Rita and Marmion Academy.

The gunshots fired were off school property, but video from the game shows how close the shots sounded.

Where the Gunshots Came From

According to Chicago Police, the shots were fired at McDonald's drive-thru just across the street.

7 p.m. Thursday at the 7800 block of South Western Ave, a 42 year old female reported she was coming out of the McDonald's Drive-thru in a black Lexus when a dark colored SUV drove by and fired shots towards her car, officials say.

The gunshots caused damaged to the Lexus and five other parked vehicles.

Police say the offenders fled southbound on 79th towards Western Ave. No one was in custody and no injuries were reported.

More Than a Dozen Gunshots Fired

In videos posted to social media, you can hear what sounds like more than a dozen gun shots as the first baseman and pitcher drop to the ground and others on the field begin to run.

A spokesperson for Marmion Academy said the game was briefly suspended following the gun shots, but resumed once the scene was safe.

Police say no one was injured. Officials are still searching for a suspect.