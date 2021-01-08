Streator

Gun-Related Death Investigation in Streator: Sheriff

A portion of South Park Street was closed due to police activity

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was investigating a gun-related death Friday afternoon in the town of Streator.

The incident occurred before 4 p.m. on South Park Street, a reporter with the Streator/Ottawa Times tweeted. A portion of the road was closed due to police activity.

Additional details about how many people were injured or any suspect information weren't available. There didn't appear to be a continuing threat to the public, officials said.

Streator, a community of approximately 13,000, is approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

