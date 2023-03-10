Guinness to Open Brewery and Taproom in Chicago's Fulton Market Neighborhood

While Guinness has had its sights set on Chicago for a while now, the legendary beer company made it official Friday.

Guinness is slated to open a tap room and brewery in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood sometime this summer, the company said in a fitting announcement with St. Patrick's Day just days away. Located at 901 W. Kinzie St., the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be housed inside a former railroad depot, which the company is currently renovating.

Twelve to 16 rotating beers will be offered at any given time, like the iconic Guinness Draught Stout and other beers imported from the Guinness brewery in Dublin. Experimental brews unique to Chicago will also be on tap, too.

Studio 49

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The taproom will bring the "style of each of Chicago's 77 unique neighborhoods to life" within its walls through local collaborations that highlight the city's history and flavors, according to a news release.

Along with plentiful beer options and local artwork, you'll also be able to sit down and enjoy a meal.

The brewery will include a full-service restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating and classic Irish dishes, including brown bread as well as Beef and Guinness stew. Guinness says the brewery is slated to open sometime this summer, but hasn't provided a specific date.