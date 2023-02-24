Guatemalan Migrant Found Slain in Chicago's Little Village Neighborhood

Activists in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood are asking for the community's help in solving the homicide of a Guatemalan migrant who was found dead earlier this week.

Reina Cristina Ical, 20, was discovered in an alley Wednesday morning near South Drake Avenue and 24th Street, according to law enforcement. Chicago police say Ical had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Following the 20-year-old's death, community activists are calling on Chicago police to dedicate more resources to the community.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.