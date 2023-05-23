Guardians' Will Brennan Accidentally Kills Bird With Base Hit

Guardians outfielder accidentally kills bird with base hit vs. White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the second time in one week, an MLB player has accidentally killed a bird with a baseball.

The latest casualty came Monday night at Progressive Field during a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Guardians outfielder Will Brennan stepped up to the plate in the second inning and drilled a pitch from White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens. The ball, which clocked in at over 100 mph off the bat, directly hit a bird sitting on the infield grass and rolled into left field.

Brennan grimaced and put his hands on his helmet once he reached first base. Umpires briefly paused the game and a member of the Guardians grounds crew removed the bird from the field with a shovel.

Following the Guardians’ 3-0 victory, Brennan posted an apology.

I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts. An unfortunate sacrifice. https://t.co/eE7UsdBEk6 — Will Brennan (@Silly_Willy18) May 23, 2023

The incident comes six days after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen accidentally killed a bird with a throw while warming up in Oakland. Gallen’s pregame toss struck the bird mid-flight.