Groups Call for Firing of CPD Officer Who Made ‘Conflicting Reports' About Proud Boys Ties

Another wave of controversy faces the Chicago Police Department as faith leaders and at least one alderperson call for the firing of an officer who "made false and conflicting reports" about his ties to the Proud Boys, one of the extremist groups implicated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The right-wing group, deemed a terrorist organization in Canada and New Zealand, has come under increasing scrutiny since those attacks, with advocacy groups warning that the group has infiltrated various levels of law enforcement.

“They are a danger to America; they are called domestic terrorists,” said Pastor Cy Fields of the New Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

The federal government has previously deemed the organization an "extremist group."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Fields and others were part of a forum Tuesday at the Columbus Park Fieldhouse on the city’s West side featuring Deborah Witzburg, the Chicago Inspector General who, like her predecessor, recommended the officer’s separation from the department.

“The bureau of internal affairs found that the officer had made false and conflicting statements,” Witzburg said. “They did not find that he had violated rule 14 of the department’s code of conduct.”

Rule 14 prohibits the filing of a false report. After initially being suspended for only five days for "failing to submit a written report explaining that they were under investigation by the FBI," according to WTTW, the officer (who is not being named because he has not committed a crime) was issued a 120-day suspension following a subsequent investigation into allegations that the officer had participated in the group's online forums, and that he had attended a "Proud Boy barbecue," according to reports.

Though police officials said that the punishment represented a "high level of discipline," at least one member of the Chicago City Council disagrees.

“We want to make the push, unequivocally, unapologetically and immediately to remove these officers from the Chicago Police Department,” said 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez.

A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday.

At a budget hearing in October, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown defended his decision, saying the department has a “zero tolerance” policy for police officers who are members of or associate with hate groups.

Brown said investigators with the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs “were not able to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that this officer was a member of, or was associated with, the Proud Boys, or any other hate group.”

Still Ira Acree of the Leaders Network said the department needs to take another look at the case.

“This is wrong; Its not right,” he said. “They have no right to be classified as officers of the peace when we have insurrectionists on the police force.”

The officer involved started serving his suspension on Nov. 1 of this year, and will be eligible for reinstatement in March 2023.

Pastor Fields says the impact of officers who associate with groups like the Proud Boys will have a negative impact on Chicago’s black and Brown communities.

“It might be my daughter that those officers stop on the road,” he said. “Who knows what may happen?”