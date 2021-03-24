Group Tickets For Arlington Racecourse's 2021 Season Go on Sale Wednesday

Group tickets for Arlington International Racecourse's 2021 racing season went on sale Wednesday, officials announced, with more available each month.

Beginning at noon, groups of 16 people or more can begin purchasing tickets for live racing at Arlington racetrack from April 30 to Sept. 25, according to racecourse officials.

The 2021 live racing season will showcase Kentucky Derby Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Fireworks Night and the "Million Day," which features a day of racing devoted to the Duchossois family.

Individual tickets for Opening Day and race days in May will go on sale April 15, officials noted. On the second Wednesday of each month, tickets will go on sale for the following month's race days.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, race days will not include live entertainment events, family days nor carry-in items. The racetrack will also have limited capacity and a face covering requirement.

This year's racing season could be the last for the facility, as the owners of Arlington Racecourse announced plans to sell the property to a developer.

According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated last month, the 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights will be sold, and the company selling the property will aim to find a buyer who will redevelop it.

The track has been a Chicago-area staple for nearly a century, opening in 1927.

It briefly shut down in 1998 and 1999, but it reopened in 2000 after Churchill Downs Incorporated purchased the track and rechristened it Arlington Park. It changed its name to Arlington International Racecourse in 2013.

According to officials, owners of the track will aim to relocate its racing license to another community in the state of Illinois.

“We are exploring potential options with the state and other constituents, and remain optimistic that we can find solutions that work for the state, local communities and the thousands of Illinoisans who make their living directly or indirectly through thoroughbred horse racing,” Carstanjen said.