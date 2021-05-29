Kevin Clark

Group: Spot Where Car Hit ‘School of Rock' Actor in Chicago is Unsafe

The Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection on the city's northwest side as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” in a 2018 report but says no improvements were made

A traffic safety nonprofit has renewed its calls for improvements at the Chicago intersection where an actor from the movie “School of Rock” was struck by a car and killed while cycling.

The Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection on the city's northwest side as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” in a 2018 report but says no improvements were made.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car there on Wednesday and killed.

Police say a witness told officers that the 32-year-old Clark had run a red light at the intersection.

Jim Merrell, the transportation alliance's managing director, told the Chicago Sun-Times, “This didn’t have to happen.”

