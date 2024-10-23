Group offers Halloween safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating season

A noted safety group reports that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for kids, but is offering tips to help children have a fun holiday.

Kids in Danger (KID) reports that children are three times more likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. In addition, concerns about flammable costumes and even lead in something like Halloween-themed drinking cups should also be monitored by parents looking for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience.

In fact, the first thing parents should do before taking their children out is to ensure that costumes and other accessories are highly visible to motorists.

“It’s dark. They’re running around. They’re excited,” Nancy Cowles, KID executive director, said. “Make sure people can see your child with reflective costumes, reflective tape, glow sticks, or flashlights.”

Cowles also warns that children can have a hard time seeing out of full-face masks, and recommends alternatives that keep with the holiday spirit.

“We recommend face paint, or some kind of mask decoration or facial decoration that doesn’t obscure their vision,” she said. “Those cut little tiny holes can make it hard to see anything but what’s right in front of you.”

Safety recalls should also be monitored, especially if costumes are purchased secondhand from thrift stores or Facebook Marketplace. Cowles pointed to a recent recall of a Halloween projector flashlight sold at Target stores due to fire and burn hazards.

Parents are urged to check for those recalls before their little goblins and ghouls go out for their Halloween fun. More tips can be found on the KID website.