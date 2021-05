A group of young men was seen stealing purses from the Magnificent Mile Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said a group of 10 to 15 young men entered businesses in the 0 to 100 block of E. Grand and 500 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 1:21 p.m.

The group stole purses and other items, then left in a stolen Dodge Durango vehicle, according to police.

Officials did not release further information at this time.