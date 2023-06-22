Group of teens damages Douglas store, car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A total of six teens face charges and two others were issued citations after they allegedly damaged a store and jumped on top of a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the incidents both occurred in the Douglas neighborhood Tuesday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., a group of individuals jumped onto a vehicle in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The incident caused damage to the roof of the vehicle and to its rear window, police said, and the teens fled the scene.

Approximately 90 minutes later, a group of teens entered a business in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue and caused damage to the inside of the store. The group also damaged windows inside, according to police.

At least five teens were taken into custody on charges of reckless conduct in connection with the incidents, police said. A sixth, a 15-year-old female, was charged with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Two other individuals were cited for violating curfew, according to police.

No further information was available.