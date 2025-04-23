A woman was robbed by a group of armed men while walking down a suburban street just minutes after another woman says a group surrounded her car at a nearby intersection Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 8:34 p.m., a woman told police she was stopped at Prairie and Forest avenues when she was "surrounded" by a group of four men who began yelling at her, according to an alert Wednesday.

The woman managed to drive away from the group and call police.

As officers responded to the area where the woman said she encountered the group, they received another 911 call from a woman reporting an armed robbery in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue. The woman said the robbery happened around 8:37 p.m., when three men approached her, demanded money and tried to grab her purse off her shoulder.

One of the men lifted his shirt and showed a "multi-colored handgun" in his waistband, police said.

The woman, who was not injured in the incident, handed the men money from her wallet and they fled the scene southbound on Forest Avenue.

Later that evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with six occupants in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue. While searching the vehicle, they found a backpack with a sweatshirt that matched one worn by one of the robbers in the second incident. They also found a "multi-colored handgun" in the center console.

The six people inside the vehicle were arrested, but no charges have been filed as an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Downers Grove Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact (630) 434-5600.