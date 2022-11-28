Group Caught on Camera Stealing Car From Gold Coast Parking Garage

Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a car from a parking garage near Du Sable Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Saturday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

That morning at approximately 6 a.m., the alleged thieves pulled in to the parking garage at 1000 N. Lake Shore Plaza, and allegedly told the parking attendant they just needed to make a U-turn.

When they did, they parked the white Porsche they were driving under the garage door, forcing it to stay open. Surveillance video then showed several men getting out of the SUV wearing ski masks.

Within a minute, three of the men come down the ramp in a white BMW car. The Porsche drives away, and the stolen BMW follows.

“They are very creative, and very smart,” said Deborah Gershbein, president of Streeterville Organization of Action Residents.

Her neighborhood was targeted three weeks ago.

“At 200 E. Delaware, in the beginning of November, there were five cars stolen from the garage,” she said.

Chicago Police issued a community alert Nov. 3 because of those thefts.

It’s not clear if the Gold Coast crew is connected to the prior garage thefts downtown.

“It’s very frustrating,” Gershbein said. “Because the minute police started cracking down and making headway with the carjackings, all of the sudden now they are getting more creative, they aren’t even bothering to carjack the car, they just take it before anybody gets in.”

The investigation is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.