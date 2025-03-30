O'Hare Airport

Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport as severe storms impact Chicago area

By NBC Chicago Staff

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare International Airport as severe thunderstorms impact the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop comes as a tornado warning has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana, with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings issued across the region.

All flights scheduled to depart towards O'Hare are being held at their originating airports, the FAA said.

There was no further information available.

