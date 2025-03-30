Ground stop at O'Hare airport lifted as storms move out of Chicago area

The ground stop previously issued at O'Hare airport Sunday has been lifted.

Severe thunderstorms, including tornado warnings, affecting Chicago and surrounding areas caused flights to be held at O'Hare. Flights headed there were being held at their originating airport, according to the FAA.

The stop has now been lifted, and flights are permitted to leave. Significant delays still remain.

Departure delays average around 90 minutes.

