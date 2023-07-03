Here's which Chicago-area grocery stores will be open on July 4

As the Fourth of July nears, you might be planning to celebrate our country's independence by hosting a party with your family and friends -- complete with a whole lot of food.

If you're planning to fire up the grill, perhaps you've already purchased everything you'll need. But if the holiday rolls around and you notice you've forgotten a few things, there's no need to worry.

Most grocery stores across the Chicago area will remain open on the Fourth of July, though some will have modified hours. Hours might differ from store to store, so it's a good idea to call your location before heading out.

Here's a list of which stores will be open for the holiday:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.