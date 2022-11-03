Grifol: 'All 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jose Abreu's status to return to the South Side is in flux.

The longtime White Sox first baseman needs a new contract, and it's been reported the organization and Abreu are bound to part ways this offseason.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

When the newly hired manager, Pedro Grifol, was asked about his desire to keep Abreu in a White Sox uniform, he answered with enthusiasm and respect, as he coached against Abreu for several years with the Royals.

“I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup," Grifol said. "He’s obviously a guy, from the other side, when you see him play, he comes to play every day. He works hard. He plays hurt. He performs. He's performed for a long time."

Pedro Grifol, big Jose Abreu fan pic.twitter.com/wCDkQIg4y2 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) November 3, 2022

Back in 2020, Abreu signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Sox. His deal expired at the end of this past season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

There was speculation that Abreu (36 in January) might want to retire after spending the past nine years in Chicago. When asked if he wanted to continue playing baseball, Abreu said "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)"

However, he answered the question surrounding the status of his uncertain return to the White Sox less emphatically, by saying "we will see."

RELATED: Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023

Abreu has earned Rookie of the Year, MVP, three All-Star nods and three Silver Sluggers since arriving on the team. In the present day, his performance hasn't dropped.

This past season, he slashed .304/.378/.446 from the plate, which marked above or around his career average of .292/.354/.506 slash from the plate.

He's also been one of the more durable athletes on the squad, amidst injury concerns to Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Tim Anderson and others. He played in 157 games last season.

Still, however, the White Sox are contemplating bringing back Abreu.

“But again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out in the next couple weeks and beyond and see where we go from there," Grifol said.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.