An unknown malfunction occurred Saturday night at a private fireworks show in northwest Indiana, injuring seven people and damaging at least four homes, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Arbogast Street, first responders were called to a disturbance involving numerous injuries due to a fireworks accident, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed seven people were hurt, and four houses sustained damage, police stated.

Ten vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

The victims' conditions remained unknown as of Sunday afternoon. Police determined "a private fireworks show at the residence had a firework malfunction."

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident was encouraged to contact the Griffith Police by calling 219-924-7503. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 219-922-3085.