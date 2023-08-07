Portage Park man shot and killed girl, 9, after neighbors say he complained she was too loud

Just hours after murder charges were announced in the fatal shooting of a young Chicago girl, neighbors on the city's Northwest Side came together and remembered the 9-year-old, who was planning to enter the fourth grade in just weeks.

Family and friends released balloons as a tribute to Serabi Medina, who was fatally shot this past weekend by a neighbor who fellow residents said complained about her being too loud.

Serabi was a typical 9-year-old; she loved writing her scooter, making bracelets and finding new friends, according to family. The young girl was shot on Saturday night while playing outside her home in the 3500 block of North Long.

Michael Goodman, 43, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her killing.

"How dare you, you cannot just take anyone's life... a child," said Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez, a cousin of Serabi's father. "What did that child do to you? I hope he gets what he deserves. I hope he gets the book thrown at him."

After the shooting, Serabi's father tackled Goodman, who was shot in the face during the struggle.

"He saved other people," Gonzalez Rodriguez said. "Who knows what that else that man was going to do that night... Serabi’s father didn’t recognize him or know who it was."

Serabi and her father had been living in Portage Park for about two years. They moved to the neighborhood shortly after her mother was murdered in 2018.

A memorial has grown outside the family's home, with mourners stopping by to pay their condolences and drop off items, including candles and stuffed animals. The colors purple and pink were common sights on Monday night at a vigil hosted in the young girl's honor.

"I use to look at her and think man- she lost her mom – but she is still full of life – laughing and having fun," said relative Hector Villafuerte.

Serabi attended Peter A. Reinberg Elementary School, where she was set to enter the fourth grade. Her family is now planning a backpack giveaway in her honor.

"It is just a shame her life was dimmed- just gone – completely gone – makes no sense," Gonzalez Rodriguez said.