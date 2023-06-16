Grieving mother warns of beach dangers after son, 8, drowns in Lake Michigan

A devastated Chicago mother is warning other parents about the dangers of Lake Michigan after her young son drowned when he was swept away in a strong current.

Onyx Cruz, 7, loved cars, wanted to be an engineer and was the "life of the party," his mother told NBC Chicago.

"Straight A's... The type of kid who had fun doing math and reading," his mother, Natacha Cruz, recounted. "He'd like to practice chivalry and let you know that’s what he’s doing. He liked to push the shopping cart for me and hold my groceries and if I didn’t let him open the door for me, it was a problem."

Onyx went to Lake Michigan in Portage, Indiana, on Thursday with his paternal grandparents, where he spent time playing in the water. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the boy was about waist-deep in the water when he ventured out further and got caught in the strong current.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The young boy's grandfather tried to rescue him, but wasn't able to and immediately called 911 once he lost sight of his grandson.

About 20 minutes later, he was found.

"When he was pulled out of the water, it was too late," his mother said.

Speaking to NBC Chicago, Natacha Cruz described her son, who was in the first grade, as a charismatic boy who touched everyone at school.

"I had seven years with him," she said. "I just think what seven more would’ve been. I don’t get to see my kid walk across the stage."

As Cruz mourns the loss of her son, she's warning other parents - so they don't have to experience the heartbreak she's feeling.

"If it's cold, don’t take them," she said, discussing the dangers of swimming. "If the waves are high, don’t take them. If there's no one else at the beach, you shouldn’t be there."

A beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of Onyx's drowning. With warmer temperatures returning this Father's Day weekend, experts say to be especially cautious if you're near any type of water this weekend.