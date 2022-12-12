Making A Difference

Grieving Mother Gives Back Through Christmas Toy Giveaway

Jalisa Ford lost her nine-year-old son, Janari Ricks, in 2020 to gun violence. She has now started a foundation in his honor.

By Lexi Sutter

Jalisa Ford is channeling her grief into good, collecting hundreds of toys to giveaway on Saturday, just in time for the holidays.

“We want to give 300 toys to 300 families,” Ford explained.

It’s the third annual toy drive started by Ford, done in the memory of her 9-year-old son, Janari Ricks.

“I get very emotional just being able to support the kids and honor my son’s legacy,” she said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Janari was hit by a stray bullet in July of 2020 while playing in his front yard in the Cabrini Green area. He died from his wound.

She founded the 1 JAR Foundation following Janari's death, aiming to help all of Chicago's youth through resources and programs.

Ford said the toy drive is not only a way to help Janari’s friends, but other kids in the neighborhood and on the Near North Side.

Local

York High School 13 mins ago

Student With Disability Shoved, Bullied by Group of Classmates at Elmhurst School

Belmont Cragin 58 mins ago

Person-of-Interest Questioned in Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead

“There were a lot of kids impacted losing my son, so I want to be able to give a good deed and have holiday joy during this holiday time,” she said.

Ford is still collecting toys to give away at a local church on Saturday. Those interested in helping can visit 1 JAR FOUNDATION.

This article tagged under:

Making A Difference
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us