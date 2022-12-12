Grieving Mother Gives Back Through Christmas Toy Giveaway

Jalisa Ford is channeling her grief into good, collecting hundreds of toys to giveaway on Saturday, just in time for the holidays.

“We want to give 300 toys to 300 families,” Ford explained.

It’s the third annual toy drive started by Ford, done in the memory of her 9-year-old son, Janari Ricks.

“I get very emotional just being able to support the kids and honor my son’s legacy,” she said.

Janari was hit by a stray bullet in July of 2020 while playing in his front yard in the Cabrini Green area. He died from his wound.

She founded the 1 JAR Foundation following Janari's death, aiming to help all of Chicago's youth through resources and programs.

Ford said the toy drive is not only a way to help Janari’s friends, but other kids in the neighborhood and on the Near North Side.

“There were a lot of kids impacted losing my son, so I want to be able to give a good deed and have holiday joy during this holiday time,” she said.

Ford is still collecting toys to give away at a local church on Saturday. Those interested in helping can visit 1 JAR FOUNDATION.