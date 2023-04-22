Gregory Santos Fastest Pitch for White Sox Pitcher in Statcast Era

Gregory Santos throws fastest pitch for White Sox pitcher originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new addition to the closer rotation?

Right-handed reliever Gregory Santos threw the hardest thrown pitch by a White Sox pitcher in the Statcast era on Saturday. (Editor's note: Statcast started in every ballpark in 2015.) His 103.1 mile-per-hour fastball he threw against Randy Arozarena to start off his at-bat became the fastest in franchise history during this era.

Gregory Santos' fastball at 103.1 mph in the seventh is the White Sox fastest pitch in the Statcast era--by 1 mph — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 22, 2023

Santos, three pitches later, struck out Arozarena with a 95-mile-per-hour slider.

Phew, that's some serious heat.

Ironically, the second pitch Santos threw at Arozarena was a 102.3 mile-per-hour fastball, which equates to the second-fastest pitch in the Statcast era for the White Sox, according to Scott Merkin.

He pitched two full innings for the White Sox during their second bout against the Rays in Tampa Bay. He allowed one hit while striking out Arozarena for his only knockout of the outing. Santos got through both innings in 21 pitches total.

