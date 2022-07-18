Greenwood Park Mall: At Least 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Indiana Mall Shooting; Gunman Fatally Shot by Civilian

At least three people were killed and two others wounded Sunday evening after a gunman allegedly opened fire at a shopping mall in central Indiana, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect was fatally shot by an armed civilian.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at Greenwood Park Mall in the city of Greenwood, which is approximately 15 miles south of Indianapolis. According to police, an adult male armed with a long gun went to the mall's food court and started shooting. Four people, including the shooter died, and two others were injured, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said. One of those injured was a 12-year-old girl who suffered a minor injury to her back.

At some point, an armed good Samaritan, identified only as a 22-year-old man from neighboring Bartholomew County, fatally shot the suspect, according to police.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers applauded the good Samaritan's actions.

"...We do know that someone we are calling the 'Good Samaritan' was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed," he said. "This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

At approximately 9:30 p.m., evidence collection teams with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies began processing the crime scene in hope of learning more about what led up to shots being fired.

A motive remained unclear late Sunday, authorities said.

Greenwood's police chief offered condolences to those who lost loved ones, adding the shooting has "shaken us to our core."

"This isn't something that we have seen here in Greenwood before," he told reporters. "It's is absolutely horrendous and our thoughts and prayers are with with those loved ones hurting tonight."