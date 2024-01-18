green day

Green Day makes big announcement ahead of 2024 ‘Saviors' tour, which includes Chicago stop

Billie Joe Armstrong with arms outstretched in front of "Green Day" written on a screen.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

Green Day will hit Chicago and dozens of other cities as part of their massive “Saviors” tour this summer, and the band made a significant announcement about what fans can expect during the show.

The tour will include the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, but the headlining act says that fans will get an incredible nostalgia tour as well.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Green Day announced that they would play through their albums “Dookie” and “American Idiot” during each tour stop this summer.

The band will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the album “Dookie” on this year’s tour, along with the 20th anniversary of the release of “American Idiot,” according to promotional materials for the tour.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The “Saviors” tour will come to Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 13, with another show scheduled for Aug. 24 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field.

“Dookie” hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 when it was released, and was ultimately certified diamond after selling more than 10,000,000 units. The album featured hits like “Longview” and “Basket Case,” launching the band into the mainstream of American music.

A decade later, “American Idiot” returned the band to commercial success, powered by the titular track that was a broadside against the administration of former President George W. Bush. The album reached the top of the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and was six-times platinum, with the band earning a Grammy Award for Record of the Year with “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

Local

Illinois Lottery 1 hour ago

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in small downstate Illinois town

Chicago Auto Show 2 hours ago

When is the 2024 Chicago Auto Show? Here's what to know about the upcoming event

The “Saviors” tour will kick off in North America on July 29 at Washington’s Nationals Park, with stops also scheduled in New York, Boston and Denver, among others.

Tour dates can be found on the band's website.

This article tagged under:

green day
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us