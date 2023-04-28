Green Bay Packers Select Chicagoland's Jayden Reed in the Second Round

Packers select Jayden Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago native Jayden Reed is moving from one side of Lake Michigan to the other.

The former Michigan State running back was selected by the Green Bay Packers on Friday with the 50th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Reed was born in Chicago before moving out to the suburbs. He originally attended Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Ill. before transferring to Naperville Central ahead of his senior year. At Metea Valley, he played alongside Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

A three-star recruit, Reed picked Western Michigan over Toledo, Central Michigan and Miami (OH). In one season with the Broncos, Reed recorded 797 yards, including four games with 100 receiving yards or more, before making the move to Michigan State.

He sat out one year due to transfer rules at the time, but quickly established himself as one of Thorne's favorite targets. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, recording 1,026 yards on an average of 17.6 yards per reception.

Reed joins a Packers receiving corps that faced considerable criticism this past season playing under Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers moving on to the New York Jets, Reed will have a chance for a fresh start alongside Jordan Love.