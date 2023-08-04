Great Wolf Lodge Gurnee holding ‘flash sale' for 1 day only. Here's how to book

One of the Chicago area's most popular water parks just announced a way for families to keep summer alive, even through the fall and winter.

According to a spokesperson, Great Wolf Lodge, with a location in suburban Gurnee, on Friday only will hold a one-day-only "8/4" sale in honor of 84 degrees -- the year-round temperature at which their water parks are set to.

"Our water park is always climate controlled to a comfortable 84 degrees," the spokesperson added.

According to officials, an $84 per night rate will be available to purchase on Friday only for select stay dates Sunday through Thursday, between Aug. 4 and Dec. 23, the spokesperson said. However, terms and conditions apply.

Guests must use the promocode 84DEGREES when booking the stay, which can be applied to any Great Wolf Lodge location in the country, officials said.

Great Wolf Lodge's Gurnee location, at 1700 Nations Drive, opened in 2018 and is the only Great Wolf Lodge in Illinois. The lodge includes restaurants, more than 400 guest suites, an interactive miniature golf course, a kids spa, and an 80,000 square foot indoor water park.