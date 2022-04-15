‘Great Person:' Family Seeks Answers After Dogwalker Fatally Shot in McKinley Park

A heartbroken family is pleading for information about the killing of a Chicago dogwalker, who was described as a smart, musically-gifted and overall nice person.

Ryan Arliskas, 27, was found shot to death April 8 in the 2000 block of West 35th Street in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood.

"He was my child," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas. "I brought him into this world, and I didn’t say they could take him out. It’s murder."

Molly and Ryan's father, Adam, are demanding action and answers after Ryan was gunned down in an unprovoked attack - just feet from his door.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This was just a random act of violence," Adam Arliskas said. "I would have felt more at peace if they would have taken something valuable from him that he had, but they didn’t even do that."

Kind, smart, musically-gifted and passionate about pets, Ryan was a drummer and a dogwalker.

"He was always one of the nicest, kindest dog walkers I had on our team," said David Blakeman, Ryan's former boss at Field Days Dog Walking. "I just can’t believe, like Ryan of all people."

A growing memorial sits near West 35th Street and South Damen Avenue in Chicago where people have gone to pay their respects.

Ryan's parents say they're finding their strength in the outpouring of love and support from friends and strangers.

"We have family members getting drumstick tattoos put on their body and his cousin will leave an open seat at his wedding for him," Molly said.

No suspects had been arrested as of Friday night, but police were continuing to investigate. Officers were working with neighbors to collect security video, hoping to get leads regarding whoever is responsible for the crime.