A sailor at Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting over Memorial Day weekend in South Carolina that left at least 10 people injured.

Shawon Shamarion Williams, 19, was arrested in Lake County Thursday by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to officials. Williams signed a waiver of extradition Friday at a hearing at the Lake County Court House in Waukegan, Lake County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Christopher Covelli said. Williams will be transferred to Horry County, South Carolina, once he is charged.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Commander Jessica L. McNulty, spokesperson for the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said Williams was a Hull Maintenance Technician Seaman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes.

According to the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, Williams is expected to be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and posession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting occurred Sunday following an "altercation" during a Memorial Day weekend gathering on a charter boat near Watson Avenue in Little River, the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina said. At least 10 people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, police said, and one reported a non-gunfire-related injury.

At least one person was in critical but stable position, police added.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the shooting occurred when the boat arrived at dock Sunday night.

A flyer online advertised a party Sunday night with a DJ on a three-hour cruise ending at 9 p.m. A woman who answered a phone number on the flyer early Monday said she was distraught seeing her friends get shot but then said she didn’t want to talk any more and hung up.

Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach. The fishing village is known for its docks and marinas where fishing expeditions, a casino boat and several dolphin cruises leave daily.