Grandparents of Delphi Murders Victim Say Emotions Are Mixed as Charges Are Filed in Case

After more than five years, a suspect is finally in custody in connection with the 2017 double-murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, but emotions were mixed for loved ones of the victims as the announcement was made.

Indiana State Police announced that Richard Allen, 50, was charged with the murders, and is being held without bond.

Becky and Mike Patty, Liberty’s grandparents, shared their feelings after the announcement was made Monday.

“We were called on Wednesday, and were told they had detained somebody, so we’ve had a couple of days to process this,” Becky Patty said. “I don’t feel like I thought I would. I’ve always said that I would be screaming from the rooftops, (but) we’re not. It’s sad.”

While charging documents and probable cause paperwork remain sealed as the prosecution prepares its arguments, what is known is that on Feb. 13, 2017, Liberty and Abigail went missing while hiking along a trail in their hometown of Delphi, approximately 60 miles to the northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area, sparking an aggressive search for answers in the case.

Even as days turned to weeks and into months, the families of the girls held out hope that justice would be served in the case.

“(Indiana State Police Supt.) Doug Carter said early on that ‘he’s hiding in plain sight,’” Mike Patty said. “That’s the case. I don’t know the gentleman personally at all.”

German’s grandparents revealed during an interview Monday that Allen apparently processed photos for the family at a local CVS, and that he didn’t charge them for the photos.

Becky Patty says that the family is now entirely focused on helping prosecutors put together their best possible case, while trying to grapple with the emotions that the five-year search for answers have dredged up.

“We’re all just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now. What do we do next? How do we help? That’s what we want to know is how we help now to make sure we have the right person, to make sure there’s a conviction,” she said.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet,” Mike Patty added. “We’ve still got a big win now, and we’ve got a big mountain ahead of us, and we’re gonna stay after it.”

Allen entered a not-guilty plea during an initial hearing tis week. A pretrial court date has been set for Jan. 13, 2023, and a trial is expected to begin March 20, according to Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.