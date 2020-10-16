Elmhurst

Grand Avenue at I-290 Closed Following Serious Crash in Elmhurst

Grand Avenue in suburban Elmhurst remains closed in both directions at Interstate 290 as police investigate a crash involving two vehicles, officials said Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:12 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of one vehicle was heading westbound on I-290 east of Grand Avenue, and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and drove into a ditch.

The vehicle went airborne and came to rest on Grand Avenue under the interstate and struck a second vehicle, which was traveling on the street, police stated.

Grand Avenue remains closed from Lake Street to Church Street, according to a tweet from the city of Elmhurst.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

ElmhurstIllinois State Policeelmhurst crash
