Grand Avenue at I-290 Closed Following Serious Crash in Elmhurst

Grand Avenue in suburban Elmhurst remains closed in both directions at Interstate 290 as police investigate a crash involving two vehicles, officials said Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:12 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of one vehicle was heading westbound on I-290 east of Grand Avenue, and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and drove into a ditch.

The vehicle went airborne and came to rest on Grand Avenue under the interstate and struck a second vehicle, which was traveling on the street, police stated.

Grand Avenue remains closed from Lake Street to Church Street, according to a tweet from the city of Elmhurst.

Elmhurst First Responders are at the scene of a car collision that occurred on Grand Avenue at 290. Grand Avenue is closed in both directions from Lake Street to Church Street. Motorists should seek alternative routes and avoid this area. — City of Elmhurst (@CityofElmhurst) October 16, 2020

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.