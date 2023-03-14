Grammy-Nominated Rapper Latto Spotted in Chicago Collaborating With Local Artist

Grammy-nominated artist Latto stopped by the South Side of Chicago this past Saturday.

The Atlanta rapper is collaborating with local artist Mello Buckzz on the remix of her 2023 hit, "Mousekatool". The pair were spotted on 79th and Essex Avenue, along with an entourage, as they filmed a music video.

Mello Buckzz brought Latto to Chicago for the “Mouskatool” remix🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e8B6G2Z5sr — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 12, 2023

Though she initially hit the rap scene at age 16 after winning Jermaine Dupri's reality television series "The Rap Game" in 2016, Latto's breakout hits came in 2019.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The artist has become a strong presence in the music industry, with her 2022 single "Big Energy" peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. Latto went on to earn a Grammy nomination for the song and score a collaboration with singer Mariah Carey.

Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz is best known for her 2023 hit "Mouskatool." The song, which Pitchfork dubs a "must-hear" rap song, also feaures local artists Amari, Blaze, Kaash Mir and Mon da G.

"Over bass thumps and piano clinks," the article goes on to say, "the women relay battle stories with equal parts hilarity and venom, issuing a warning to anyone who wants to tussle next."