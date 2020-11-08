Graffiti Taints Facade of Catholic Church in Bridgeport

A Catholic Church in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood has seen two straight days of graffiti to its over 100-year-old facade as of Sunday.

The south exterior of St. Mary of Perpetual Help, located in the 1000 block of East 32nd Street, was tainted with graffiti by an unknown offender at approximately 10:51 a.m. Sunday, officials reported.

A witness on the scene discovered additional graffiti on a statue in the south lot and east exterior wall of the Catholic church.

Area One detectives are investigating.

St. Mary of Perpetual Help Parish began in 1880 with Polish immigrant settling into the Bridgeport area, according to the website. However, the church's current location was not build until 1884.

Inside the altar, the church has relics from martyred Saints Valentine, Marcian and Setis, the website said.