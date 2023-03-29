Government's Star Witness Faces Cross-Examination in ComEd 4 Trial

When the FBI first approached witness Fidel Marquez, he believed he had done nothing wrong.

That admission today from the government’s star witness as defense attorneys launched a cross-examination that will be the crux of their case.

Scott Lassar, the former US Attorney who represents former ComEd CEO Ann Pramaggiore launched into Marquez’ testimony over the last three days.

“After seven years, you did not believe that ComEd had bribed Mike Madigan?”

“Correct,” Marquez said.

“And you did nothing illegal," Lassar pressed.

“Correct,” Marquez said.

Earlier, Fidel Marquez testified about a series of undercover recordings with the defendants. Those recordings, along with emails between the defendants and Marquez, make up the bulk of the government’s case.

Mike McLain, John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Anne Pramaggiore are charged with corruption and conspiracy for allegedly bribing the powerful former speaker with favors to keep him from killing or “bricking” legislation favorable to the utility.

Allegedly among the favors was hiring former politicians and their friends and family members for “no work” lobbying jobs.

In one clip, Marquez can be seen talking about those so-called “subcontractors” with defendant Jay Doherty, who was paying some of them.

“As far as I know,” Marquez asked. “All these guys, they’re a sub under you and you cut them a check?” He continued, “do they do anything or what do they do? What do you have them doing?” “Not much,” was Doherty’s response.

Marquez also testified that Madigan’s office requested direct financial contributions, like one in 2016, to a Democratic party fundraiser.

“Our friend called yesterday and asked if I would increase the request from Exelon ComEd to three times what they did last year,” one e-mail read.

Lassar pointed to a number of bills that affected ComEd where the Speaker either took no action on or actively worked against.

The defendants say what they did amounted to legal lobbying. Thus far, the utility has already paid $200 million to the justice department to resolve its role.

Madigan is set to come to trial next year.