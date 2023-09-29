Potential government shutdown brings uncertainty for federal workers, WIC recipients in Illinois

As of Friday afternoon, time was running out for Congress to reach a spending agreement to keep the federal government running. If a deal isn't reached by the Oct. 1, government funding will run out, resulting in a shutdown.

If that occurs, millions of government workers will be required to work without pay. It includes Transportation Security Administration employees, which in the past have caused lengthy delays at airports due to being absent from work during the shut down.

Other federal agencies will also require employees to work through the shut down.

The Great Lakes Naval Station outside of Chicago said 18,600 service members and staff would work without pay. Students, recruits, officers on staff and an additional 3,500 civilians would be affected.

Those enrolled under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will be impacted, but not immediately. Recipients will still receive their benefits through October. However, federal funding for the Woman Infant Children program might not last through the entirety of October -- if the shutdown remains in place for an extended period of time.

“We are very concerned about the possibility of a government shutdown right now," said Greater Food Depository of Chicago's spokesperson Man-Yee Lee. “A government shutdown is really going to mean that maybe a lot of people who have never really faced food insecurity are going to be in that position.”

The GFDC already serves 800 food pantries across Cook County. Lee said around one-fifth of Chicago households face food insecurity, and that number is expected to grow if thousands of federal employees don't get paid for a period of time.

“The potential of a government shutdown really has the potential to create hardships for millions of Americans," Lee said.

Anyone in need of food can click here to visit their website, and select "find food" to locate a pantry near you.

Other non essential health programs, Medicare and Food and Drug Administration inspections will slow down, while national parks and regional Veterans Affairs' offices will close.

All departments will be required to maintain a contingency plan if a shutdown does occur.