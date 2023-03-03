Gov. Pritzker Unveils $70M Proposal to Address Teacher Shortage

In effort to address the state's teacher shortage, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced a new initiative that would provide funding to school districts with the greatest need for teachers, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The Teacher Pipeline Grant Program would direct $70 per year over the next three years to 170 districts across the state.

Data released by the Illinois State Board of Education shows schools reported 3,558 unfilled teaching positions in Illinois as of October 2022, with the unfilled positions concentrated in high-need subjects and in-under resourced schools. Vacancies in the 170 districts that will be covered by the program account for 80% of all unfilled teaching positions statewide, a news release stated.

Dr. Tony Sanders, the state superintendent of education, said the initiative will provide school districts with the resources they need to solve challenges to recruit and retain, plus remove barriers preventing aspiring educators from pursuing "their calling."

“The best investment we can make in our schools is in our teachers,” he said. “The experience of teaching is incredible. It’s not teaching itself that’s causing a teacher shortage; it is the systemic inequities present in our most under-resourced districts..."

School districts will be given maximum flexibility to use the funds in numerous ways, including by offering signing bonuses, housing stipends, down-payment assistance, or loan repayments; paying tuition and fees or providing residencies or apprenticeships; and sustaining current teachers by providing materials, supplies, coaching and school culture supports, according to a news release. The ISBE will also recruit a multimedia advertising and marketing firm to develop and implement a teacher recruitment campaign using $6 million in federal funds.