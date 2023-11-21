Gov. Pritzker tweets video of him taking shot of Malort when asked about the beverage

Known for its uniquely pungent and bitter flavor and a staple of Chicago bars, Malort remains polarizing even among those in the city it's associated with.

A woodworm liqueur, those who take a shot are known to make a wide variety of faces after it hits the taste buds, as they're confronted with a bitterness that makes black coffee taste like bubblegum.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it clear that he was among those who champion the beverage as a symbol of Chicago, tweeting a video of him taking and enjoying a shot of Malort.

Gov. Pritzker took the shot with ease, not appearing to be thrown off at all by the beverage's intense bitterness and openly embracing one of Chicago's many unofficial symbols.