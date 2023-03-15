Gov. Pritzker To Deliver Commencement Address to Northwestern University Class of 2023

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be the commencement speaker for Northwestern University's Class of 2023, a release from the school said Wednesday.

“We’re honored to welcome Gov. JB Pritzker back to campus as this year’s commencement speaker" Northwestern President Michael Schill said in the release. "He’s not only the governor of our great state of Illinois, he’s a graduate of Northwestern Law, and along with his wife, MK, a longtime supporter of the University."

"As someone who has made important contributions in a number of fields, including education, business, public service and human rights, he’s uniquely positioned to inspire our graduating students," the release continues.

According to school officials, Pritzker received his J.D. from Northwestern Law in 1993. In 2015, following a gift from Pritzker and his wife, the university's law school was renamed the "Northwestern Pritzker School of Law."

“I am deeply honored to be invited to join Northwestern University students as this year’s commencement speaker,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “As a Northwestern law school graduate, this institution holds a special place in my heart. Northwestern is a source of pride, not only for me, but for all of Illinois, and I look forward to joining the Class of 2023 for its graduation.”

According to school officials, Pritzker will also receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws.

Northwestern’s 165th commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on June 12, at Ryan Field on the Evanston campus.